Final family returns to McDougald Terrace 4 months after voluntary evacuations over carbon monoxide concerns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The final family has returned to the Durham affordable-housing community that has been plagued with carbon monoxide issues since late 2019, according to a news release from the Durham Housing Authority.

Residents at McDougald Terrace were encouraged to voluntarily evacuate on Jan. 3 due to concerns about elevated carbon monoxide levels. In the four months since, nearly every one of the 325 households temporarily relocated to various hotels, the DHA said.

The DHA said it spent approximately $1.8 million on those accommodations. The total costs are expected to reach $9 million, the release said.

The final household returned to McDougald Terrace on Friday. There were 325 families living there when the carbon monoxide issues first came to light. The DHA said Monday 296 residents returned to the community while 29 others were transferred to other DHA properties.

All 346 McDougald Terrace units had their appliances checked and were inspected for mold. Appliances were also inspected — and, if necessary, replaced — at Oxford Manor, Hoover Road, Club Boulevard, Edgemont-Elms and Laurel Oaks, the DHA said.

In total, the DHA had installed 218 new electric stoves and replaced 345 furnaces and 35 water heaters. There were also 110 gas stoves replaced prior to the electrical upgrade across the McDougald Terrace properties, the release said.

