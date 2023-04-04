MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An apartment building in Morrisville caught fire and 10 people were forced from their homes, Durham firefighters say.

The Durham Fire Department said the fire started at about 2 a.m. Tuesday at a three-story building on Arringdon Park Drive.

Fire officials say smoke was coming from the roof of the building, and the fire was found in the attic of the third-floor rear apartment.

Fire officials say there were no reported injuries, and 25 people and multiple pets all escaped.

It took them 20 minutes to get the blaze under control. Fighters from Durham, Raleigh and Morrisville responded to it.

People living in eight apartments were unable to return to them, firefighters said. One was heavily damaged and five others had significant water damage.

The cause remains under investigation.