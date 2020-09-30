Fire damages businesses in Durham strip mall

A fire was reported at a strip mall in Durham along the 1100 block of University Drive. (Courtesy of the Durham Fire Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire caused “heavy damage” to a Durham business Tuesday and smoke damage to nearby establishments, the fire department said.

The fire was reported just before 6:30 p.m. along the 1100 block of University Drive. Firefighters arrived to find a single-story commercial strip mall with heavy smoke coming from the back of the building, a news release said.

Firefighters were able to get it under control in about 10 minutes. It caused heavy damage to the immediate business and light to moderate smoke damage to three other businesses, the release said.

In all, 17 Durham fire units responded with 40 personnel. They were assisted by Durham EMS and Durham police.

No one was injured.

Firefighters said they’re investigating the cause of the fire.

