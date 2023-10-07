DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire broke out in a Durham house Saturday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Chapel Hill Road around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the department.

As of just before 2 p.m., Durham officials said the flames were under control, but units remained on scene to address hot spots.

A fire broke out in a house in the 1800 block of Chapel Hill Road in Durham. (Durham Fire Department)

The building was unoccupied at the time of the blaze, and the fire department said it is unclear if the house is being used as a business or residence.

The Durham County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene investigating the incident, according to the fire department.