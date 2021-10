A fire occurred overnight at the 5 Star Tobacco & Vapes in Durham, N.C. (Bryan Baker)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Overnight the Durham Fire Department responded to a fire at 5 Star Tobacco & Vapes in Durham.

Crews responded to the local business in the 1700 block of Holloway Street, Battalion 1 C-Shift Chief Bryan Baker said.

Baker said the local fire department was able to put the fire out, but an investigation remains ongoing at this time.

5 Star Tobacco & Vapes was not displaced, nor were there any injuries.

CBS 17 will update this article as more information becomes available.