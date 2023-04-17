DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An abandoned mobile home on Carter Avenue in Durham went up in flames early Monday morning. It’s the same place where a 17-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound last week.

Following Thursday’s shooting, family members identified the victim of the homicide as Keydren Pettiford. Four days later, more than 40 Durham firefighters responded to that same address for a fire call.

Investigators are still searching for the cause and origin of the blaze.

Viewer photo of Carter Avenue mobile home fire

Every neighbor CBS 17 spoke with on Monday declined an on-camera interview due to safety concerns. Still, some residents nearby said they witnessed multiple teenagers going in and out of the mobile home on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Durham Police Department said the investigation into Thursday’s shooting is ongoing and there are no details on a possible suspect.

According to his mother, Keydren was in the neighborhood taking care of his grandmother.

She said his body was found at the abandoned mobile home just down the street on Carter Avenue Thursday afternoon. His mom tells CBS 17 Keydren and some of his friends would meet there.

Sequena Pettiford said her family found the location of Keydren’s body before law enforcement.

Neighbors across the street from the mobile home said it has been abandoned for about three years.

“It’s a quiet street,” Carter Avenue resident Joel Badillo said Friday. “We all know each other. And it’s weird because ain’t nothing like this happen before.”

Keydren’s mother said her son was in the Job Corps, getting ready to go back to class and graduate from Hillside High School.

Dozens of police officers were on the scene where Keydren was found for hours Thursday.

“We hear shots out in the distance, but nothing in this particular street,” a woman who lives beside the mobile home said.