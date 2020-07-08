Firefighter injured after responding to a house fire in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One firefighter was injured after battling a house fire in Durham Tuesday night.

The Durham Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1500 block of Ruffin Street just after 11 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, smoke and flames were showing from the home.

The fire was under control within thirty minutes. The fire caused heat and smoke damage throughout the home.

The firefighter was transported for observation of a medical condition.

Red Cross is providing assistance for one person who was displaced from the home.

Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.