DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department said their firefighters extinguished a fully-involved tractor trailer fire Sunday morning.

At about 11:46 a.m., crews said they were called to the 3600 block of N. Duke St. in reference to the first.

When they arrived, they said it was fully-involved and that heat from the fire caused the two front tires to blow out.

Crews extinguished the fire within five minutes, according to the fire department.

The fire department does not know what caused the fire.

They continue to investigate.