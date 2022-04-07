DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after a Durham home went up in flames on Thursday morning, according to Durham Fire’s Battalion Chief Bryan Baker.

Durham fire crews were dispatched to a house fire at a home in the 1200-block of E. Umstead Street at approximately 4 a.m., Baker said in a press release.

Fire on E. Umstead Street in Durham (Photo: Durham Battalion Chief Bryan Baker)

Firefighters arrived at the scene to see that the front of the house was on fire, according to Baker.

One person was taken out of the home by firefighters. They refused EMS care, Baker said.

Officials did not provide an estimate of the damage or say if the home is still habitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.