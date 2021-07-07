‘Fireworks’ for Durham County man as he cashes in on NC lottery ticket

A Durham man cashed in on the North Carolina lottery Cash 5 jackpot on July 4. (Raleigh News & Observer)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There were extra fireworks in store for Durham’s Emmanuel Tucker on the July 4th holiday as he saw his own numbers appear as the Cash 5 jackpot winning numbers.

Cash 5, that is drawn nightly, cashed out at $316,182 on Sunday, of which Tucker won half of.

He purchased his winning ticket from the Bull Market on West Lakewood Avenue in Durham and shared the pot with another man from Cherokee County.

After taxes, Tucker took home $111,850 on the winning $1 ticket.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598 – or .000001-percent.

The North Carolina lottery will hold another Cash 5 jackpot drawing on Wednesday night with a pot of $127,000.