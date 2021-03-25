First in the US, Duke begins Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial for children under 12

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A first in the United States, Duke Health began participating in the Pfizer and BioNTech Phase 1 study in preventing COVID-19 with the vaccine among children under the age of 12.

Duke Health said Alejandra and Marisol Gerard, twin 9-year-old girls, received their first vaccinations on Wednesday.

“The importance of safely vaccinating children against COVID-19 is twofold,” said the study’s principal investigator at Duke is Dr. Emmanuel “Chip” Walter, professor in the Department of Pediatrics and chief medical officer of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute.

The first phase of the study looks at three different dosage levels, with 16 healthy children assigned to each of the three dosage levels, Duke Health said.

Each child will receive two doses, 21 days apart.

According to Duke Health, data on the safety and immune responses from the first 48 children will help deciding the selection of the dose level of vaccine to be used in the second study.

Duke’s participation in the study is the first phase and will enroll a total of 12 children.

“First, children can develop serious infection and the consequences of infection include death,” Walter said. “There have been more deaths in children during the past year than during a typical flu season. Second, being able to vaccinate children is an important component of developing herd immunity, or population-level protection, as children makeup a significant proportion of our population.”