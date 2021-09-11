First responders recruitment fair underway Saturday in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Interested in a career as a first responder?

The Streets at Southpoint is currently holding a recruitment event to give any and everyone career advice and information about how to become involved as a law enforcement officer, firefighter, first responder and 911 operator.

All local departments are offering recruiters are at the mall from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. to help plan people stages of pursuing a first responder.

Additionally, people can test his or her skills on an agility course, look inside police vehicles and ask officers questions.