DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The city of Durham is making up to $20,000 in assistance available for first-time home buyers to cover down payments and closing costs.

The Down Payment Assistance (DPA) program is funded through the City’s Community Development Department.

Starting March 28, low-income people and families will be able to apply for financial assistance. The home must be within Durham city limits. The money would come in the form of a forgivable loan with no interest rate and a 15-year term.

The city has $5.7 million available in funding. Loans will be made on a first come, first served basis until the money runs out.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must:

Earn less than 80% of the area median income

Not have owned a home for the past three years

Must have worked or lived in the Durham city limits for at least 12 months

Plan to use the home as their primary residence.

Complete program details and eligibility requirements are now available on the program website. The online application is available in English and Spanish.

Funding comes partly from the city’s Forever Home, Durham program, a $160 million investment in affordable housing. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban also provides grants for the program.

More information can be found on the program website. People can also contact Community Home Trust Community Engagement and Outreach Coordinator Ivelisse Mercado by email or call 919-967-1545, ext. 302.