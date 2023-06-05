DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A new flag now waves in front of the Durham County Courthouse honoring Juneteenth.

Monday, Durham leaders held a flag-raising ceremony which kicks off celebrations in Durham.

CBS 17’s Rod Carter emceed the event which was attended by Durham city and county leaders, law enforcement, and the Buffalo Soldier re-enactors.

“The Fourth of July… that flag represents the freedom of the land… this flag represents the freedom of the people,” said Phyllis Coley, CEO of Spectacular Magazine, the organizer of the event.

The ceremony kicks off the annual North Carolina Juneteenth Celebration which takes place June 17 and 18.

“Juneteenth means to me that, it’s a day of celebration, it has always been a day of celebration but it’s so much about telling our history, for me, it’s about making sure people understand our history and the true history because it’s a part of the flag-raising ceremony today,” said Coley.

The flag will fly at the Durham County Courthouse until Juneteenth which is on June 19th.