Flames burst through roof of two-story Durham home displacing 2 adults

Durham firefighters respond to a residential fire Friday morning that burst through a roof (Division Chief Jeff Roberts).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire quickly spread through a two-story home in Durham early Friday morning displacing two adults.

The Durham Fire Department, with the help of the Lebanon Fire Department, Durham County EMS, and Durham Police, used 39 people to help put out the structure fire in the 2300 block of Vintage Hill Dr.

Firefighters said flames were visible in the roof and second floor upon arrival, but were able to get them under control approximately 20 minutes after arriving on-scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters said.