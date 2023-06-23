RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Durham and Orange counties Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was issued at 5:50 p.m. after up to two inches of rain had already fallen in southwestern Durham County and southern Orange County, the weather service said.

More rain — between one inch and two inches — was forecast later Friday in the warning area, forecasters said.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning said.

The weather service also said “life-threatening” flash flooding is possible in creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Areas that are included in the flash flood warning include Durham, Chapel Hill, Hillsborough, Carrboro, Eno River State Park, Efland and Jordan Lake.

The warning is set to last until 9 p.m.

Just after the flash flood warning was issued, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southeastern Orange County and all of Durham County until 6:45 p.m.