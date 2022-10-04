DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Ordering food is something we’re all familiar with, but most of the time it is delivery drivers who bring us the food.

Now, a new delivery service has launched in Durham where food and drinks can now be brought to your door by drone.

Flytrex, a drone delivery company just opened a delivery station last week in Durham near Southpoint Mall.

A Flytrex drone makes a Starbucks delivery (Crystal Price/CBS 17) (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

Just like Uber Eats and Door Dash, customers can download the Flytrex app and place an order.

The Flytrex employees then go pick up the order from the restaurant, take it back to the drone delivery station and place the food in the drone before sending it off to the customer’s home.

“It’s very similar to Door Dash and Uber Eats, but instead of driving it to your house, we’ll be flying it,” said Mike Ciampa, regional operations manager for Flytrex North Carolina. “The main place we deliver are people’s backyards.”

Ciampa said right now Flytrex’s Durham location is limited to delivering to single family homes within about a two-mile radius of Southpoint Mall.

A coffee drink and bottle of water were delivered to a customer by drone in Durham on Tuesday. (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

“We’ve got about 40 locations here at Southpoint, choose your favorite restaurant and we’ll have a group who will have the food delivered right to your back yard,” Ciampa said.

But if you don’t live within the two-mile radius of Southpoint Mall, you can still have food delivered by drone if you go pick it up at the public pick-up location next to Jersey Mike’s Subs off of Fayetteville Road.

“There’s less human interaction or contact by drone, you don’t have to worry about tipping the drone,” Ciampa said.

Charley’s Philly Steaks is one restaurant in Durham that just started having their cheesesteaks delivered by drone last week.

Brian Hipsher, chief marketing officer for Charley’s Philly Steaks, said their company has 720 restaurant locations and Durham is their first location that’s been able to try out the drone delivery service.

“It’s a great way to make sure our product is hot and fresh as it should be,” Hipsher said. “It’s great to be able to get your food more efficiently and quickly, and it gets a little bit of congestion off the roads as well.”

Ciampa said right now in Durham there is no delivery fee.

He said Flytrex already has delivery stations in Fayetteville, Raeford, and Holly Springs. He said they are hoping to expand to more areas near Raleigh such as Cary, Apex, Garner, Knightdale, or Wake Forest this year or next year.