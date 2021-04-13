As recommended by CDC, many pharmacies in the Triangle pausing distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccines

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some pharmacies in the Triangle say they’re following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s lead and canceling their Johnson & Johnson appointments.

The CDC is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

A pharmacist at Central Pharmacy in Durham says they had nearly 60 Johnson & Johnson appointments, but they are now either offering those patients the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or canceling those appointments all together.

“Some people are, like, completely ok with it. They’re fine with getting Pfizer or Moderna but some are like ‘no, I’m just gonna hold off until they see what’s going on with Johnson and Johnson ’cause that’s the one that I want,” says pharmacist Chadarryl Clay.

CBS 17 talked to several pharmacists in the area who have also stopped giving Johnson & Johnson for now but expect that it will be offered again sometime soon.

“It is something that you plan for because you never know, especially with something this new,” Clay said.

Central Pharmacy says it is also giving shots to homebound patients Tuesday but they’re replacing the Johnson & Johnson with either Pfizer or Moderna.

Nearly 7 million Johnson & Johnson doses have been administered in the U.S., almost all without serious side effects.

In North Carolina, Johnson & Johnson makes up less than 4 percent of of shots administered.

There have been 218,690 single-shot doses administered in North Carolina out of nearly 5.9 million total shots given.