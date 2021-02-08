Following COVID-19 outbreak, a look at response times for Durham 911 call center

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In an emergency, seconds matter and that’s why CBS 17 has continued to closely follow the COVID-19 outbreak at the Durham 911 call center.

The call takers and dispatchers are required to quickly process the information they’re given by the public and relay it to first responders.

Since December, CBS 17 has been looking into the Durham 911 call center. Director of the center, Randy Beeman, said a COVID-19 outbreak created staffing shortages.

Raleigh’s 911 call center is helping out.

In response to our requests for information, Beeman writes, “30 of the 39 call center operations staff are currently trained to answer calls.”

That’s 30 people to take calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

CBS 17 also requested data for July, October and December for high-priority EMS, fire and police calls. It doesn’t include those calls answered by Raleigh.

EMS calls were acted upon faster, fire calls about the same, and police calls were up a little.

To help make sense of the Durham numbers, they were compared to Raleigh’s 911 call center.

In December it took Raleigh’s center 81 seconds to dispatch EMS calls, 64 seconds for fire calls and 174 seconds for police calls. Durham was slower with EMS and fire calls, but faster with police calls.

“There are so many moving parts and it’s an incredibly stressful job, and they work really hard to get quality information out,” said Durham city councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton.

CBS 17 found out there’s no outside entity monitoring if the response times are acceptable.

A slower response time can impact your property’s ISO rating and how much you pay for insurance.