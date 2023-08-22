DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Food Lion grocery stores will be donating more $20 gift cards to people in Durham County starting Wednesday following devastating storms in the county last week.

The powerful storms hit Durham County on Aug. 15 — killing a woman and knocking out power to more than 70,000 customers. Even two days after the storms, schools were closed as thousands were still without power.

On Saturday, Food Lion quickly provided $20 gift cards that were available to people at the company’s four stores in Durham County.

But now, the grocery store company is adding a food donation and more Food Lion gift cards worth nearly $8,000 to four food pantries.

The combined value of the food donation and Food Lion gift cards at stores and food pantries is nearly $17,500 in support for residents of Durham County, the company said Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday until supplies last, the food and $20 gift guards will be available at the following pantries:

Life International at 5310 S. Alston Ave., Durham, NC 27713

Christian Assembly Emergency at 5516 N. Roxboro Road, Durham, NC 27713

Believers United for Progress at 1306 Fayetteville St., Durham, NC 27707

Ministerios Guerreros at 1800 N. Roxboro Road, Durham, NC 27701

The company said the “partnership with local food pantries demonstrates care in time of need.”