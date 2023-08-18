DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday, Food Lion will distribute $20 gift cards to help Durham County residents affected by Tuesday’s storms and power outages.

CSB 17 previously reported over 50,000 Duke Energy customers were without power beginning on Tuesday. Power outages lasted through Thursday.

Four stores will hand out nearly $8,000 Food Lion gift cards for residents to help restock their pantries and refrigerators. The first 100 customers will receive a $20 gift card, limit one per customer.

The four Food Lion stores distributing gift cards are: