RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man skipped his round of golf to buy a lottery ticket — and wound up winning a million dollars.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday identified James Murry as the newest scratch-off millionaire.

He was supposed to be playing golf March 30, but said his plans changed at the last minute.

“I really wasn’t even supposed to be in that store that day,” Murry said. “I guess the ticket was just sitting there waiting for me.”

Murry bought his $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from the Buy & Go in Chapel Hill, scratched it off in his truck and stared at it in disbelief.

“I’m sitting there doing double, triple, quadruple takes,” Murry said, laughing.“I just looked at it and looked at it and looked at it.”

He opted to take a lump-sum payout of $600,000, and took home $427,509 after taxes were withheld.

He says he plans to invest his winnings.