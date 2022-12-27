DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials have contained a spill that dumped more than 80 gallons of untreated sewage into a creek tributary.

Durham city officials say a manhole overflowed Tuesday morning in the 3200 block of North Duke Street, sending roughly 85 gallons of wastewater into a body of water flowing into Ellerbe Creek.

Officials say a contractor failed to remove a sewer plug that was temporarily put into place to block untreated water from flowing into the sewer while work was being done on the line.

Officials say they didn’t observe any hazards to people, property or the environment.

They say crews dammed the creek downstream, pumped the sewage back into the sewer system and flushed the creek, and notified the state Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources.