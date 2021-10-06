Former Duke wide receiver retaliates at fan while coaching in Northern Colorado football game

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – NOVEMBER 28: Max McCaffrey #87 of the Duke Blue Devils stiff-arms Zach Dancel #9 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field on November 28, 2015 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

BOZEMAN, M.T. (WNCN) – A former Duke University wide receiver has been “reprimanded” by the college he’s currently the offensive coordinator for after he broke a clipboard and threw it at an opposing fan on Saturday.

Max McCaffrey, the current offensive coordinator at the University of Northern Colorado and former wideout for the Blue Devils from 2012-15, struck a Montana State fan with a broken clipboard after he was heckled, multiple reports said.

According to the Denver Post, a fan said he told McCaffrey to focus on how small his pants were instead of breaking a clipboard, and McCaffrey retaliated.

The Northern Colorado Athletic Department said it worked with Montana State officials and the Big Sky Conference to review the altercation.

In review, the investigation statement concluded McCaffrey was “tossing a piece of a broken clipboard to a fan who requested the souvenir”.

But the statement also noted McCaffrey showed a “lack of judgment”, however, “no malicious intent.”

The Denver Post also reported that UNC Athletic Director Darren Dunn spoke to McCaffrey and said he notified him that there will be “no further engagement with fans of our opponents” and that he was confident McCaffrey understood.

Northern Colorado dropped the game 40-7 and will next play Eastern Washington University on Saturday.

The Denver Post contributed to this article.