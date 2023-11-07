DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A former parking garage manager at the Justice Center in Durham has been charged in connection to more than $14,000 in missing parking fees.

In September, Durham County Department of Finance staff notified the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division that the county was missing more than $14,000 in parking fees from the garage in downtown Durham.

The investigator assigned to the case learned that the site manager for Reef/Lanier Parking, the contractor for the site, stopped showing up for work in May and could no longer be reached, according to the sheriff’s office.

That person was identified to the detective as Aisha Kaleema Everett, 31, of Rocky Point in Pender County.

After checking records of deposits as part of the investigation, it was determined that the missing money should have been deposited between February and May before Everett stopped coming to work, the sheriff’s office said.

At that time, an arrest warrant was issued for Everett and detectives had been attempting to find her for the past several weeks.

Earlier this week, the detective was able to make contact with Everett who stated she would return to Durham from where she was currently living to be served with the arrest warrant.

However, before that could happen, she was involved in a crash in Duplin County and charged with driving while intoxicated. While she was processed by the N.C. State Highway Patrol on those charges, she was served with the Durham County arrest warrant.

Everett is charged with felony larceny by an employee and felony embezzlement. She was booked into the Duplin County Detention Center, posted a $10,000 unsecured bond, and was released. She is scheduled to appear in Durham County District Court on Monday.