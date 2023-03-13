DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — New sex crime charges have been filed against a former Durham pastor and substitute teacher, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Those charges against 37-year-old David Dixon include kidnapping and sexual activity with a student.

Raleigh police told CBS 17 they added the additional charges after Dixon had been arrested in December 2022.

Child advocates say these tragic situations are good reminders for parents to have important conversations with their kids.

“It’s a student and a teacher, that’s what the relationship should be about. There shouldn’t be any engagement or time spent together outside of the context of instruction in clsss, at the school, even if its after school ours,” said Cristin DeRonja, the Executive Director of SAFEChild NC.

But Durham and Wake County law enforcement officers believe that was not the case for Dixon.

Dixon was originally arrested for child sex charges out of Durham County. Days later, authorities added about a dozen new similar charges in Wake County. Raleigh police said they’ve added more in January.

Court documents dated early March indicate Dixon is now facing additional counts of statutory sexual offenses, sexual activity and indecent liberties.

Officers have also added charges for kidnapping and soliciting a child online.

Dixon was substitute teacher at Carter Community Charter School at the time of the offenses against the 13-year-old victim.

Documents show these new charges are also against the same victim.

“I think it’s really important when our children go to school, that there are safety protocols. That children should not be spending time with adults in schools, one-on-one, for an extended period of time,” added DeRonaja.

DeRonja told CBS 17 keeping the lines of communication open between parents and their kids is vital to their safety.

“These are healthy conversations. It’s not a parent being a nag or overcontrolling. It’s really making sure they can be their child’s number one protector,” she added.

DeRonja also advised parents to keep an eye on childrens’ devices, including what they’re doing and who they’re in contact with.

“Online has created, and technology has created access to children that we’ve never experienced before,” she said.

Dixon was also a pastor at the Kingdom City Life Empowerment Church in Durham.

Both school and church officials told CBS 17 they removed him from staff after they learned of the allegations.