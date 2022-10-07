DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Walmart manager was arrested for having inappropriate relationships with minors, a search warrant revealed.

On Feb. 18, a girl reported that when she was under 16 years old in 2017, she met John Compton online. The search warrant revealed that she met him through the Whisper app. She also said that they communicated over Snapchat. According to Compton’s LinkedIn page, he was listed as an assistant manager at the GB Alford Highway Walmart from Aug. 2016 to Aug. 2020.

From 2017 to 2019, the search warrant says she met Compton in person at a park in Durham. During these incidents, it says the girl was 14 or 15 years old. She stated that Compton would bring her gifts such as cigarettes, vapes and a bong in exchange for money and nude photos.

She said that after the first meeting, Compton dropped his pants but stopped when someone walked by. After meeting a few times, she said Compton began to touch her sexually.

According to the search warrant, in three-to-five of those meetings, Compton inserted fingers or other items into her vagina. During another meeting, the warrant says Compton inserted a sex toy into her vagina.

The search warrant also revealed that Compton began contacting a second teenager in 2019. When the second teenager was 16 years old, reports say she met Compton twice and had oral or sexual intercourse in exchange for marijuana. The search warrant also revealed that Compton asked for nude photos of her and she sent them to him.

The second female said that Compton was in contact with a third female who was 14 years old. police were not able to identify the victim.

Police obtained a search warrant for the Whisper account that the first female believed belonged to Compton. The account was created in Aug. 2018 and last used in Dec. 2018. One message from Compton said “Long time no see. Message me, I’d love to chat again.”

The search warrant revealed the first female had two Snapchat accounts: one username as “Demonwings_0016” and one username as “Angelwings0016”. A LinkedIn post on Compton’s account said “Demon Wings Message me.” The first female said that she had “no doubt” that the post would have been directed to her.

Compton also had samples of other posts: “Any girls still awake interested in making 100$ tonight? Yes I’m real.” In another post, Compton asked girls to rate him. “To any girls on whisper: Rate my hook ups and tell me how good/bad I’m doing.” Compton also revealed how many people he met on the app. “I’ve now met over 30 people off this app in person.”

The officer who conducted the search warrant obtained Compton’s employment records from the Holly Springs Walmart. They say Compton was hired in Aug. 2016 and terminated in Sept. 2019. His termination description was “Gross Misconduct-Other.”

In Aug. 2022, the Durham Police Department interviewed Compton at his home and executed a search warrant for his devices. During the interview, Compton admitted to meeting women online and met some of them in person. Compton said he had no concern about the ages of the women het met, according to police. They say when they asked Compton if he used the Whisper app, he told investigators that he did not know about it.

During a search of Compton’s cell phone, investigators say they found he was using the Whisper app as recently as two months before the interview. The app was hidden behind an additional layer of security on his cell phone.

Investigators learned that Compton’s phone was located at the same park in Durham four times in 2019, despite Compton saying that he had never been to the park. During a search of Compton’s desktop computer, investigators say they found two images of a completely nude female that investigators believed was 13 years old.

Compton was arrested Aug. 15 for statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years old or younger, indecent liberties with a minor and sale or distribution of tobacco products to persons under the age of 18.

After Compton’s arrest, investigators found probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Compton’s Google accounts, search history, social media apps and images.

The search warrant was executed on Sept. 2. Investigators seized Compton’s Google accounts. The search warrant was returned to a clerk and signed on Thursday.