Found wandering in Durham, a goat will go up for auction

ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — A mystery in Durham has people talking. It involves a 150 pound goat found wandering the streets. For more than a week, deputies have been trying to find its owners but to no avail.

The goat was found near Dominion and Ellerbee Street back on July 17th.

“Very surprising… I’ve never seen him at all,” Eangla Publa, a neighbor said.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office took to social media. It has received widespread attention, but still, no one has come forward.

The Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary in Rougemont has been boarding him.

“Given our line of work, we’re not surprised by anything anymore. It happens,” Alesja Daehnrich who started the sanctuary said.

It’s unclear if he was a pet or being raised for meat.

“We care for farm animals,” Daehnrich said.

They’re currently caring for more than a hundred of them. All kinds of pigs, goats, horses, and peacocks.

Many have come from shelters who just don’t have the means to care for them. All of them available for adoption.

“Every adoption opens up space for us to save another life,” Daehnrich added.

Under state law, since no owner has come forward, our new friend will go up for auction August 1st.

“We intend to bid on him so he can stay here,” she said.

It seems the goat wouldn’t mind that either.

