DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people escaped a house fire in Durham Wednesday morning, the Durham Fire Department said.

Around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were sent to a reported structure fire in the 4000 block of Crownhill Drive. The first unit on scene found smoke coming from the roof of a 3-story single-family residence.

When they entered the home, firefighters found an “active fire” on the second and third floors of the residence.

Durham firefighters battle a house fire in the 4000 block of Crownhill Drive on Wednesday. (David Swain / Durham Fire Department)

After about 15 minutes, the blaze was under control. The house sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage as a result of the inferno.

Four people were inside the residence at the time, Durham fire officials said. They all escaped without injury but have been displaced. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross along with family and friends.

According to the fire department, the blaze began in a closet and was due to an overloaded electrical circuit. The fire was deemed to be accidental.

A total of 43 people from the Durham Fire Department responded. They also received assistance from Durham County EMS.