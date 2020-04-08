Fourth victim of Tennessee truck stop stabbing released from hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The fourth victim in a stabbing spree that claimed the lives of three Knoxville truck stop workers has been released from the hospital, The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Wednesday.

Officials announced the fourth victim, who sustained injuries during the attack, has been released from the hospital in a TBI Newsroom release posted Wednesday morning.

Idris Abdus-Salaam, 33, was shot and killed by a Knox County deputy after fatally stabbing three women and hospitalizing a fourth at a Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike at Interstate-40 in East Knox County early Tuesday.

TBI did not release a motive in the attack.

The three deceased victims were all employed at the Pilot Travel Center. They have been identified as:

Joyce Whaley, 57

Patricia Denise Nibbe, 51

Nettie R. Spencer, 41

The fourth victim was a customer at the truck stop and has not been identified.

Idris Abdus-Salaam in an April 2018 mugshot out of Wake County. (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

The Knox County District Attorney’s Office announced following the shooting that local officials have agreed that the TBI will conduct all officer-involved shootings investigations related to Knox County and Knoxville law enforcement agencies.

Abdus-Salaam was a truck driver who lived in Durham. CBS 17 confirmed Abdus-Salaam was arrested in Wake County in April 2018 for eluding police.

He worked as a correctional officer with the North Carolina Department of Safety from August 2014 to May 2019.

When he left the department, he was an officer at Central Prison in Raleigh, DPS said.

A reason for his departure from DPS was not immediately available.

