Franklin County man charged with impersonating Durham police officer

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A Franklin County man was arrested Thursday after he lied to police and said he was a Durham police officer, warrants show.

Charles Dewayne Burroughs, 44, was arrested on Capital Boulevard after he told a Wake Forest police officer he was a member of the Durham Police Department.

Burroughs presented the officer with a Durham police badge and told the officer he was a member of the Durham Police Department.

Burroughs was charged with impersonating law enforcement and received a $1,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear before a Wake County judge on July 2.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now