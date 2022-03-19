DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a free COVID-19 vaccination event happening Saturday at a Durham elementary school.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is being held at Bethesda Elementary School. The school is located at 2009 S. Miami Blvd.

Along with offering vaccines and boosters, the event will also feature music, food, treats and prizes.

While the event is free, registration is encouraged.

The event is co-sponsored by Duke Health, TRY (Together for Resilient Youth), Optum Rx and Peach Durham (Partnership Effort for the Advancement of Children`s Health).