DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1,400 students at North Carolina Central University are moving back on campus.

Thursday, students didn’t let the weather stop them from moving in. One by one, cars lined up full of students ready to go back to school.

Ariel Shipman is starting her freshman year at the school. She said she’s excited for the new experience.

“I think this is my chance to finally pursue my dream and do everything I’ve wanted to do,” Shipman said.

This year, students can expect to see a few new changes on campus regarding safety. The university is adding new technology like license plate recognition systems. A bomb-sniffing dog will also be on duty.

The move comes after NCCU’s campus was evacuated due to a bomb threat in January.

The university also continues to work on plans to expand campus.

One project in the works is the school of business which is expected to open by the end of the year.

Students say they’re looking forward to this next chapter.

“Making memories with my friends and learning who I am as an adult and coming into adulthood.” said freshman Toriana Graham.

Classes officially start Monday.