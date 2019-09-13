Friends seek justice for man killed in Durham hit-and-run crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Friends of a man killed in a hit and run accident in Durham are speaking out as authorities still search for the driver who hit him.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Clarence Michael Allen was killed on September 2 while riding his moped on Highway 70 near Angier Street in Durham.

Police said a gray Kia Soul hit him and took off.

Authorities said a second vehicle hit him and Allen later died from his injuries.

Weeks after the crash, his friends and family said they have a message for the driver who took off.

“Al was a human being, he was a son, he was a friend, he was a brother, and he was a good person,” said Sharon Chen, Allen’s friend. “I just want that person to come forward and just be held accountable for their actions.”

Authorities said that as of right now, they don’t have any leads in the case. Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle is a gray Kia Soul with a black stripe and the vehicle will have damage on the front end.

Chen said the family was told the vehicle involved was Kia Optima, not a Kia Soul.

