DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The problem with gun violence continues in Durham as there have been 40 people shot so far this year, according to the latest data from police.

The shooting incidents can be very traumatic for the victims involved, and the Durham Police Department provides victim advocates to help all the victims of gun violence in the city.

Currently, DPD has three victim advocates that provide support for victims of homicides, aggravated assaults, and robberies.

In Durham, more than 500 people have been shot since the beginning of 2020, and as homicides are up, there is a growing need for more victim advocates like Jennifer Hinchey.

Hinchey said she assists victims of crime by providing emotional support, court accompaniment, and other local resources.

“We help answer questions about the investigative process or what to expect during the court process, we may also attend court with them,” Hinchey said. “On some occasions, I’ve gone to medical appointments with victims. I also introduce victims of crime to the crime victim compensation program, which could cover things like medical expenses and counseling services.”

One victim that Hinchey has recently helped is 67-year-old Donald Richardson, who was shot in 2019 when sitting in his car.

“I heard gunshots and looked up, and saw a car shooting at another car,” Richardson said.

Richardson said he laid down in the passenger seat to avoid getting hit, but two bullets flew into his car, both hitting him in the buttocks.

“The bullet fragments were burning,” Richardson said. “At first I didn’t know if I had been shot, because I didn’t see any blood. But when an officer got there, he told me I had been shot.”

Richardson said he spent a week in the hospital and several weeks in rehab learning to walk again.

“It was a difficult time, but by the grace of God I’m here,” Richardson said.

In addition to the emotional trauma, he said he also dealt with the stress of medical bills. But as a victim advocate, Hinchey helped him sign up for the crime victim compensation program, where he got assistance with paying medical bills.

“Bills were coming, and Jen recommended I bring them to her, and she would send them in,” Richardson said.

Richardson said Hinchey also provided moral support for him as he recovered from the shooting.

“We would talk a lot and I kept her informed of my progress,” Richardson said.

As shootings increase, so does the need for advocates like Hinchey.

“On average, I would say I send out 40 to 50 victim letters every month,” Hinchey said. “We currently have three full-time victim advocates, and we’re each assigned to different districts right now. It would certainly be great if we had more help.”

Richardson said he wouldn’t be where he is today if it wasn’t for Hinchey’s assistance.

“If you have other support, it helps, but I owe it all to Jen,” Richardson said.

Hinchey said she is passionate about helping these victims overcome the trauma they face in these shootings.

“I’m very passionate about the work that I do and I have the opportunity to work with some pretty unique people on sometimes the worst days of their lives,” Hinchey said. “I help them overcome challenging circumstances that are no fault of their own. These are innocent victims of crime and I have the pleasure of guiding them through that journey of victim to survivor.”