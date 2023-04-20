DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fujifilm said it has purchased another 41 acres in the Research Triangle Park.

The company said that will bring the size of its RTP campus to just under 119 acres and will give it room to grow.

The Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies campus at RTP includes three main buildings that cover more than 380,000 square feet and house more than 650 employees.

“With an established history in RTP, we’ve been able to build strong relationships with academia and the local, regional and state communities, to ensure we are building a strong foundation for the future,” said Chris Vannais, the company’s chief operating officer for RTP.

“We look forward to continuing our growth in RTP, so that we are well-positioned to continue providing life-impacting therapeutics,” he added.