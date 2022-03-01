DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is devastating for a local dance studio. Twelve instructors at Fred Astaire’s Dance Studio in Durham were born in Ukraine.

“You come to the studio and everybody, you know, in the morning, whole night not sleeping, calling their parents, nervous, so we come and it’s heavy,” said owner Yuriy Simakov.

Ruslan Golovashchenko is a seven-time Ukrainian ballroom dancing champion and a friend of Simakov. He flew in from Kyiv Thursday to visit the studio and help teach.

When Golovashchenko arrived, he learned the crisis in Ukraine had escalated.

He was supposed to fly back Monday.

“It’s very difficult when your family’s not together,” Golovashchenko said.

While in Durham, Golovashchenko has been on the phone with his wife, trying to help her and their two children, who are ages 7 and 8, drive from Kyiv to the Polish border.

“You can’t do for your family from here nothing, you know, like without arms, without touching, you can’t do nothing for them,” he said. “So they are alone. This is a very very dangerous feeling, and very bad feeling, sad feeling.”

Tuesday night Golovashchenko taught a masterclass at the dance studio.

The studio organized the class as a way to raise money for his wife and children who are trying to leave Ukraine. Tickets were $50 and some people gave additional donations.

Golovashchenko said once his family is out of Ukraine he will book a flight to meet them in Poland or another European country. He said he is unsure about when they’ll return home.