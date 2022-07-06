RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dash, a K-9 from the Fuquay-Varina Police Department, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

The vest, expected to arrive within the next two months, will read, “Born to Love — Trained to Serve — Loyal Always.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 to provide bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement throughout the country. The program is open to dogs who are at least 20 months old and actively employed.

Dash, a 5-year-old German Shepherd, was the first ever K-9 in the Fuquay-Varina Police Department when he joined the department in October 2017. Last month, Dash got his first furry co-worker when K-9 Shadow joined the department.