DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The future of Durham’s gunfire detection service is in question.

The system known as ShotSpotter is meant to notify police of potential gunfire without a 911 call. But now, leaders will vote on whether to keep it.

“I’m a supporter of ShotSpotter,” a community member said as he handed bullet casings to Durham’s mayor that he found in his own neighborhood.

That moment took place during Thursday’s City Council work session as ShotSpotter’s future was debated, but not everyone agrees with its effectiveness.

“We’re asking neighbors what they want… what it is isn’t ShotSpotter,” Manju Rajendran of Durham said. “What folks want is real solutions to gun violence.”

The Durham City Council is mulling over a three-month extension to its ShotSpotter contract, which would then end in mid-March. The service first rolled out in December 2022.

“We have arrived at scenes where there were no 911 calls and found victims whose lives have been saved,” Mayor Pro Tempore Mark-Anthony Middleton said.

Set to expire in a week, ShotSpotter’s extension would cost about $50,000, which means the city would spend $250,000 total on the program since it started.

“I’m a little bit concerned about a slippery slope of extending the contract beyond the original parameters,” City Council member Javiera Caballero said.

Covering a portion of East and Southeast Durham over the last year, the technology tallied almost 1,400 alerts that resulted in 48 gunshot wounds and 22 arrests.

Right now, the taxpayers have differing opinions.

“They’re talking about community centers,” Rajendran said. “They’re talking about healthcare.”

“I think it is positive in providing evidence of criminal activity so we can get these people off the streets,” another man said.

Before its future is decided at the next meeting, officials have asked Duke University’s Wilson Center for Science and Justice to conduct an evaluation of ShotSpotter.