Gang-affiliated Durham man charged in connection with ‘staggering’ amount of stolen property, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Police shed new light on a case after a larceny suspect shot at officers in High Point.

Nakore Kewan Rogers, 19 of Durham is charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and two counts of larceny.

Two others are still sought.

During a news conference Wednesday, Interim Police Chief Kenneth Shultz said that Rogers is gang-affiliated but did not specify which gang.

At about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a larceny from motor vehicle on the 1400 block of Pondhaven Drive. Officers said on Wednesday that people had reported suspicious people pulling on car doors.

At the scene, officers encountered at least two people in the road.

Police drove up to a black Audi sedan, which was later determined to have been stolen out of Raleigh on Sept. 19.

The officer knocked on the driver’s side window and asked the person inside to roll the window down.

The driver refused.

Officers say the person in the car then opened the door and fired a handgun toward the officer’s face, narrowly missing.

The officer hid behind his patrol car and shot back.

Another car pulled up to the scene, and the person who was in the Audi got out and got into this other vehicle.

On Wednesday, officers announced that the vehicle that shooter used to escape was a black 2010 Subaru Legacy that had been stolen from a nearby residence. It has not yet been recovered.

Shultz said about the shooting, “This is nothing short than an attempt to murder a police officer yesterday.”

One witness told officers that the shooter fired at least three rounds and continued to point the gun while they were fleeing.

During a ground search for suspects, Rogers was located in some brush around Johnson Street just north of Skeet Club Road.

Rogers had numerous outstanding warrants out of Durham, Mebane, and Graham for breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny.

Rogers was taken to the Guilford County Jail in High Point and given a $244,000 secured bond.

Through further investigation, police determined that several cars in the area had been broken into during the night.

Police say the criminals entered 41 different vehicles, stole a “substantial” amount of property including firearms and broke into a person’s home.

Shultz said that the amount of property stolen is “staggering” and emphasized that people should always lock their vehicles.

In this incident, officers say the stolen items included a 9mm handgun with holster, multiple debit and credit cars, the keys for a Subaru Legacy, clothes and personal checks.

Police were able to recover two stolen vehicles.

Bullet holes were found in two nearby homes. One witness says her uncle had finished praying when a bullet hit the window and ricocheted on two objects in the room.

The family all went into one room and got down on the ground. No injuries were reported.

Throughout the morning on Tuesday, officers used K-9s and drones to track the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

Anyone who may have been a victim of this incident is asked to contact police.