Gas leak to shut down section of NC-751 in Durham through evening commute, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A company boring a hole in a construction area struck a gas main, causing a leak that has shut down a section of a major road, according to Durham officials.

According to Durham fire officials, workers busted a 10-inch gas main which has caused the road to be shut down. The road is estimated to be closed until at least 8 p.m. so repairs can be made.

Both sides of N.C. Highway 751 is currently shut down from Interstate 40 to Calibre Park Drive due to the leak, police said.

The on-ramp to I-40 west from N.C. 751 and Southpoint Auto Park Boulevard at N.C. 751 are also closed.

More headlines from CBS17.com: