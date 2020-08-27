Gas leak to shut down section of NC-751 in Durham through evening commute, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A company boring a hole in a construction area struck a gas main, causing a leak that has shut down a section of a major road, according to Durham officials.
According to Durham fire officials, workers busted a 10-inch gas main which has caused the road to be shut down. The road is estimated to be closed until at least 8 p.m. so repairs can be made.
Both sides of N.C. Highway 751 is currently shut down from Interstate 40 to Calibre Park Drive due to the leak, police said.
The on-ramp to I-40 west from N.C. 751 and Southpoint Auto Park Boulevard at N.C. 751 are also closed.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Raleigh mayor sets curfew for Friday and Saturday nights ahead of planned protests
- Prisoner escapes during job assignment in Wake County
- Triangle food banks get much needed relief after mounting pressure
- 4 storm-related deaths reported from Hurricane Laura
- Biden: Trump sees Wisconsin unrest as ‘political benefit’
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now