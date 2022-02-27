DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Bomb threats targeting historically black colleges and universities continue to plague institutions here in North Carolina and across the country.

Most of the recent threats have been made against Elizabeth State University and Norfolk State University in Virginia.

Sunday was the last of HBCU Sundays and Durham city and local leaders wanted to continue to spread awareness and raise funds to keep historically black colleges and universities open to educate students.

The St. Joseph AME Church in Durham welcomed Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, president of Tennessee State University and international president for the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

“Part of HBCU Sunday is to bring awareness to HBCUs and the impact they have on their communities and the historical perspective and then to raise money for HBCUs,” Glover said. “As a college president, I know firsthand the struggle and the financial needs of HBCUs. So I was honored to be here today to assist and tell the story and get the message out about how much we need to support HBCUs.”

Another keynote speaker was Dr. Willis L. Lonzer lll who serves as the general president for Alpha Phi Alpha, Inc.

The chancellor of North Carolina Central University also attended Sunday’s HBCU ceremony to speak on the impact the bomb threat had on his faculty, staff and students in January.

“It is an unfortunate incident because it is designed to create fear and intimidation to our students and destruct our services but, as I said there, we are a very strong community. We are not going to be deterred and we are resilient about educating our students and will continue to do so,” Johnson O. Akinleye said.

As recently as Friday Elizabeth City State University received a bomb threat.

“The narrative of white supremacy is alive and well in the mindset of attempting to intimidate. We have seen it play out time and time again and the bomb threats are another example of that,” Senior Pastor Dr. Jay Augustine said.

A junior at North Carolina Central shared her experience she and her friends felt about the issue.

“There was just a lot of confusion. Nobody was fully sure about what was happening. All we really knew was that there was a threat,” Aster Thompson said. “I went to high school here, early college, and there was a shooting threat that happened when I was there as well. So this is the first time the school has gotten threatened, which is concerning but…yeah.”

Local city and state leaders said they will continue to educate the students when it comes to these matters. Leaders said they will continue to help throughout the year.

“We are a neighbor to North Carolina Central University. We pride ourselves in the relationship we have with the campus community and with the campuses leadership. So today we were very deliberate in raising thousands of dollars to support the NCC Foundation,” Augustine said.

He said every quarter they will lift up and support students with the #SocialJusticeSunday as part of their roots of being a church in the Black community fighting for social justice.

Thousands of dollars were contributed and committed to North Carolina Central University during St. Joseph’s HBCU Sunday.