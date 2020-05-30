1  of  2
Breaking News
George Floyd protest takes place in Durham LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on weather as propellant load begins ahead of historic Demo-2 launch
Live Now
CBS 17 Storm Team interactive radar

George Floyd protest takes place in Durham

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A protest about the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody this week, was underway Saturday in Durham.

Other protests are planned at 3 p.m. in Fayetteville and 5 p.m. in Raleigh.

Click here for live video of the Durham protest

The protest in Durham began around 1 p.m. at the Five Points area in Durham.

Organizers said they would be “blocking traffic until our voices are heard.”

As of 2:40 p.m. the protest appeared to be peaceful with dozens of people walking along streets chanting “I can’t breathe.”

Durham police said that officers “are in the area monitoring the peaceful protests downtown. Please be aware there are traffic disruptions in this area.”

Some protesters held signs and many appeared to be wearing surgical masks or face coverings.

Protests in Charlotte Friday night resulted in arrests and tear gas being deployed by police.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories