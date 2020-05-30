George Floyd protest takes place in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A protest about the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody this week, was underway Saturday in Durham.

Other protests are planned at 3 p.m. in Fayetteville and 5 p.m. in Raleigh.

The protest in Durham began around 1 p.m. at the Five Points area in Durham.

Organizers said they would be “blocking traffic until our voices are heard.”

As of 2:40 p.m. the protest appeared to be peaceful with dozens of people walking along streets chanting “I can’t breathe.”

Durham police said that officers “are in the area monitoring the peaceful protests downtown. Please be aware there are traffic disruptions in this area.”

Some protesters held signs and many appeared to be wearing surgical masks or face coverings.

Protests in Charlotte Friday night resulted in arrests and tear gas being deployed by police.

