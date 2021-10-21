‘Get your swing on’: First Topgolf facility is coming to the Triangle, 400 jobs to be filled

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Topgolf is coming to the Raleigh-Durham area with a new three-story facility set to open in summer 2022.

Topgolf Raleigh-Durham (Photo/TopGolf Entertainment Group)

Topgolf Entertainment Group has two other locations in Charlotte, this will be the third location in North Carolina.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Topgolf to Durham and are excited for the new venue to complement the visitor attractions and other entertainment options in the area,” said President & CEO of Discover Durham, Susan Amey in a press release.

“The sports and entertainment industry is burgeoning in the area and we’re proud to have Topgolf’s premier offerings added as a headliner.”

Located off I-40 at Page Road, Topgolf will be an anchor of the 46-acre Park on Page development near Research Triangle Park, which is one of the most prominent high-tech research and development parks in the U.S., the release read.

The business is expected to fill 400 positions.