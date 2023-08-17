DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Branches, trees and brush line the streets of Durham two days after a storm ripped through the area.

The city is offering free curbside debris pickup for those trying to get rid of the waste, but you’ll have to meet certain requirements.

In Pat Peterson’s yard, a huge pine tree fell over during that storm Tuesday evening. She said she’s able to clean up most of the smaller branches, but she’s called a private company for the pine tree.

Peterson lives on Vista Street and has already placed some of the branches on the curb for removal.

“We’re attacking it with loppers and stuff to get the worst of the small branches down, dragging them out to the street,” she said.

Durham’s Solid Waste Management Department is providing free curbside storm debris removal, but all limbs have to be shorter than 6 feet and less than 2 inches in diameter. A city spokesperson told CBS 17 that the size crews are able to “process as yard waste and compost at their on-site yard waste facility.”

“[We’re picking up] a little bit at a time, an hour or two at a time because it’s hot and we’re old,” Peterson said.

For the huge pine tree that fell, Peterson said she’s going to have to spend about $1,000 for a company that deals with tree removal. The city said people will have to do just that for similar issues.

CBS 17 asked Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal about the reason for the requirements and what the city is doing to make sure residents have their debris cleared, and she said she was unfamiliar.

“I can tell you that I am not the expert on the details of the city,” O’Neal said. “We’re the policymakers. The day-to-day management which would include who’s picking up and making those decisions about debris will fall to your city manager who keeps us informed on how that’s working. … I am not versed on sizes and diameters of debris.”

The city is instructing people to have the trees and brush that are eligible for removal out on their curbs by Sunday night. A spokesperson said crews will be working to pick that up through Friday, August 25.

Without the help of a company, Peterson said she might be out of luck.

“For bigger stuff, I don’t know what I would do,” she said.

If community members place “properly prepared debris” on their curbs by August 20 and it’s not collected by next Friday, they’re encouraged to submit a bulky brush service request online.

For more information, visit the city’s severe weather updates and resources webpage here.