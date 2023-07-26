DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — New data from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies have seized 118 firearms so far this year across their jurisdiction.

It comes as the Durham area sees an influx of shooting deaths involving local youth.

From Jan. 1 to July 1, the new data finds that:

118 firearms were seized

20 firearms were reported stolen

11 firearms were recovered/found

The numbers show a slight increase from this time last year.

2023 (Jan. 1 – July 1) 2022 (Total) 2021 (Total) 2020 (Total) Guns seized 118 243 209 154 Guns reported stolen 20 31 35 17 Guns recovered/found 11 18 32 27

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

In the City of Durham, Durham police say they are on pace to confiscate well over 1,000 guns in the city by the end of 2023. This is compared to at least 740 guns taken by Durham police in 2022.

From Jan. 1 to mid-April of this year, DPD reported it seized 340 firearms.

Factor in the 118 seized from the sheriff’s office, and it adds up to a total of at least 458 guns seized in the Durham area so far this year.

Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead says guns stolen from unlocked vehicles are still a challenge, and officers continue seizing weapons off the streets connected to “various criminal activity.”

“Our Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit (SAC/NARC) and other strategic crime fighting initiatives are continuing to make progress across Durham County,” Sheriff Birkhead said.