DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in the City of Durham may have some guesses as to the worst areas for crashes in the city, and CBS 17 is getting answers.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared a ranking of the areas in the city with the most crashes, the areas with the worst crashes, and the areas with the most crashes caused by drivers running red lights.

The data looked at crashes in Durham between 2017 and 2021.

What areas have the most crashes?

Across the five years of data, NCDOT reported that crashes were most common near interstates.

“You gotta be careful out here because driving’s always not as easy as it looks,” said Miles Patterson, who lives and works in Durham.

What he didn’t know until Wednesday was that he drives through the most common areas for crashes every day.

I-40 at N.C. 55 is the area with the most crashes in Durham, according to NCDOT.

“It gets a little hectic over there, especially when it’s raining and dark outside,” Patterson said. “I’ve seen a few crashes over there.”

“Especially 8 o’clock traffic,” said Leah McLeod, who also lives and works in Durham. “Coming through here in the morning is absolutely horrible.”

The areas in Durham with the most crashes between 2017 and 2021, according to NCDOT, are as follows:

I-40 at N.C. 55 I-40 at SR1118 I-85 at U.S. 15 BUS/Roxboro Road I-85 at N.C. 157 US 70 at N.C. 98 I-40 at N.C. 54 I-40 at U.S. 15 I-85 at N.C. 55 US 15 at N.C. 147 NC 55 at N.C. 147

NCDOT said the data did not include U.S. 70 at Miami, U.S. 15 at Mt. Moriah, U.S. 15 at Garrett, N.C. 54 at N.C. 55, U.S. 70 at Angier, N.C. 54 at Fayetteville, Duke at Horton, N.C. 54 at Farrington, U.S. 15 BUS at South Roxboro at Jackie Robinson and N.C. 55 at Cornwallis.

What areas have the worst crashes?

The area of I-85 at U.S. 15 BUS/Roxboro Road may not have had the most crashes in Durham, but it does have the worst, according to the report from NCDOT.

The report said some of the most severe crashes in Durham happen in that area.

The areas in Durham with the most severe crashes and patterns of crashes between 2017 and 2021, according to NCDOT, are as follows:

I-85 at US 15/501 Bus S. Roxboro at Morehead N.C. 98 / Holloway at Lynn N. Roxboro at Horton N.C. 147 at Hopson I-85 at Cole Mill N.C. 55 at Cornwallis MLK at Hope Valley Club at Duke N.C. 98 / Holloway at Adams

NCDOT said the data did not include Guess at Milton, Alston at Angier and, N.C. 55 at Meredith.

Where do drivers cause the most crashes by running red lights?

“I’m constantly getting off right there and it’s either always backed up, everybody’s in the road blocking it so when you’re trying to get through the light you literally cannot do it,” said McLeod when talking about her commute.

Getting through the light — something Durham police say is important.

“I always taught my kids that just because the light turns green, doesn’t mean you should immediately pull out,” said Howard Henry, an investigator with the Durham Police Traffic and Crash Team. “Because people are always trying to beat these yellow lights and they end up being red lights and cause crashes.”

The areas in Durham with the most crashes caused by drivers running red lights between 2017 and 2021, according to NCDOT, are as follows:

N.C. 54 at Fayetteville Duke at Club N. Roxboro at Liberty N.C. 55 at Cornwallis S. Alston at Mint U.S. 70 at Miami Cornwallis at Northeast Creek Pkwy Broad at Club N.C. 54 at Farrington N. Roxboro at Trinity

What causes these crashes?

CBS 17 asked Durham police what they thought caused most of these crashes.

They said the biggest problem is inattention.

Their message for drivers — put the phones down.

“Nobody sends an important text message, ok? If it’s important, they’re going to call,” said Officer Henry.

He said a lot of crashes are also caused by speeding and running red lights.

“Put the phones down, pay attention to what you’re doing out there, don’t be in a rush to get where you’re going, and slow down. Slow down,” he said.