DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A girl was shot in Durham on Saturday afternoon, according to the Durham Police Department.

On Saturday shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of Ashe Street, near South Briggs Avenue.

Police said when they arrived, they found a girl was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by a personal vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Judy at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29252 or Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crimestoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.