DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A goat found in Durham County was officially auctioned off Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

They announced the auction about a week ago after finding the female goat July 31 in the area of Fiesta Road and Fletcher’s Chapel Road, which is east of Durham.

Deputies said they tried to reunite the goat with its owner, but no one came forward.

On Monday, deputies said the goat was auctioned off at the Animal Protection Society of Durham, in accordance with state law.

They said the Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge, located in Pittsboro, was the highest bidder.

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

“This sweet girl is off to her new home and new herd,” the sheriff’s office announced in a Facebook post.

The Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge said they named the goat Fiesta, after the name of the road she was found wandering on.

They said she will be seen by their veterinarian Monday afternoon.

“Fiesta is very thin and has the remnants of an auction sticker on her side,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “Her hooves are overgrown and her nose and eyes have crusty deposits. We are so glad that her path to recovery starts today.”

The nonprofit organization is asking for donations to help with Fiesta’s care.

(Credit: Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge)

(Credit: Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge)

(Credit: Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge)

(Credit: Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge)

The winning bidder was asked in advance to pay cash only, on-site at the time of the auction, according to the sheriff’s office.

A similar situation happened in July of 2019, when a 150-pound goat was found wandering the streets in Durham.

That goat was also auctioned off.