‘God, he has a gun’: 911 calls show suspect fired shots in Duke ER

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect took a Durham police officer’s gun at a Duke emergency room and was able to fire a few shots before being killed on Jan. 15, according to 911 calls.

The incident took place just before 1 a.m. at the emergency department of Duke University Hospital, according to Duke Health officials.

A man was in Durham police custody in the emergency room and was being medically evaluated when the incident began, officials said.

“While in a treatment room, the patient attacked and injured a Durham police officer, and during the ensuing struggle, gained complete control of the Durham police officer’s firearm,” officials said.

The Duke Police Department then responded to an emergency call from the hospital’s staff.

A Duke officer shot and killed the suspect – neither have been identified.

Duke University released transcripts of 911 calls made as the suspect fired shots on Tuesday. These transcripts are the first indication that shots were fired in the hospital.

Three 911 calls were made concerning the shooting.

The first caller said officers are needed in room A 50 because “there’s…Patient has a gun.”

As the second call is in progress, the transcript said three loud bangs could be heard in the background.

“God. He has a gun,” the caller said.

The dispatcher later asks for confirmation that the suspect fired the gun.

Caller: Yes a patient just fired his weapon

Dispatch: He just fired his weapon?

Caller: Yes

The third caller said the suspect took an officer’s gun and was shooting.

“Room 50 we have a patient that took a gun from a cop and he’s shooting,” the caller said.

The Durham police officer was treated for injuries. No one else was injured.

The SBI has started an investigation into the deadly shooting.

“The results of the SBI investigation, which will include body camera footage review and witness interviews, will be given to the Durham County District Attorney’s Office,” Duke officials said previously.